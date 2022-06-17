GFC donates Kindle Fire tablets to local library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Greater Falls Connections (GFC) of Bellows Falls donated five Kindle Fire tablets to the Rockingham Free Public Library (RFPL). The library staff will be making the devices available to patrons to borrow.

The idea for the purchase came out of a need for youth, especially those connected to Friends for Change (FFC) – a democratically run, youth-led and adult guided, trauma-informed, and play-based club in Bellows Falls – to have access to school programming and to stay socially connected during the Covid pandemic, as well as to assist those who wanted to quit smoking but didn’t have access to technology for cessation workshops and apps.

GFC Director Laura Schairbaum said, “The purchase was possible through our membership in Green Peak Alliance, a group of prevention coalitions in the Springfield region. During the pandemic they offered an opportunity to purchase supplies or other items that could be used to support the community. Through our partnership with FFC we identified the need for students, and it was a good opportunity to also support those who wanted to quit tobacco.”

RFPL Youth Services Librarian Samantha Maskell said, “The kindles are available for anyone with a RFPL card to borrow for free. Library cards are free to Rockingham residents and WNESU students and teachers. The library connects people with resources. We’re pleased to circulate these devices along with Wi-Fi hotspots and Chromebooks to help our community stay connected with the tools they need.”