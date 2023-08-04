GFC announces board members, mixer

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Greater Falls Connections (GFC) held its Annual Meeting on July 11. At the meeting, the coalition, which is represented by members of the community that support the work GFC does, voted on returning and new board members, as well as changes to the advisory board bylaws.

The new advisory board members are Alex Stradling, who has previously served on the board for four years, and Santina Stone, a new community member. Returning to the board is Doreen Stoodley (fifth term), Lama Tomas O’Flaherty (second term), Sam Maskell (second term), and Michelle Bos-Lun (second term).

The changes to the bylaws included minor changes to add equity to the vision and mission statements, adjust the board responsibilities, and make youth participation on the board a requirement. The coalition approved the changes unanimously.

“I am grateful for all who came out to GFC’s annual meeting and made it possible for us to do the business important to the organization. We are thrilled Alex will be returning to the board, and that Santina will be joining us as a new member,” said Neil Allen, GFC’s director.

GFC will be holding a short Zoom meeting on Monday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m., to vote on board positions and have the board members meet each other. The public is invited to attend. If you would like to attend, please email info@greaterfallsconnections.org for the Zoom link.

GFC staff and members of the advisory board will be hosting a Greater Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Mixer on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 5:30-7 p.m., at Parks Place Community Resource Center, 44 School Street Extension in Bellows Falls. Come meet the new staff and board members, see where we do our work, and learn more about what we do and how you can help.