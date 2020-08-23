Getting started with Everyone Eats

REGION – Everyone Eats will be coming very soon to Rockingham, Westminster, Athens, and Grafton.

Everyone Eats is a new federally-funded program supporting restaurants, farmers, food producers, and the local economy while also feeding the community. Local restaurants, currently including Jamaican Jewelz, MKT: Grafton, Wunderbar, Allen Brothers, Leslie’s, and Smokin’ Bowls, will be making to-go meals for people in Rockingham, Westminster, Athens, and Grafton impacted by COVID-19. Restaurants will be reimbursed for the meals, and meals are free to those requesting them. Restaurants use locally produced food for 10% of each meal made. The goal of this program is to help stabilize communities by nourishing Vermonters and providing economic support to restaurants and farmers.

To join the program, fill out the Everyone Eats form online at www.rockinghamlibrary.org. Applicants can also call the Rockingham Free Public Library at 802-463-4270 to fill out the form. When the program begins, pick-up locations will be announced. At each pick-up, households will receive one meal for each person in the household. Recognizing that transportation can be an issue, a household can pick up meals for up to three other households.

Everyone Eats is made available by a partnership between Rockingham Help & Helpers, Our Place, Rockingham Development Office, Rockingham Free Public Library, and Windham Northeast Supervisory Union. Chester Helping Hands is submitting the grant as the food hub for several towns in Windham and Windsor counties. The grant is made possible through the Vermont Agency of Commerce & Community Development and Southeastern Vermont Community Action.

For more information, contact Sam at the Rockingham Free Public Library at 802-463-4270, go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org, or email sam@rockinghamlibrary.org.