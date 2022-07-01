Get help troubleshooting your devices

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Is your laptop or tablet running slowly? Are you getting a lot of error messages? Matt Sydorowich, owner of Sydscompufix in Ludlow, Vt., will be at Neighborhood

Connections on Saturday, July 9, from 9:30–11 a.m. to troubleshoot and diagnose any problems you are having with your laptop or tablet.

Space is limited, so call 802-824-4343 to register.

Neighborhood Connections, located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, is a nonprofit social services agency serving the mountain towns of south-central Vermont.