Geraldine M. Noor, 1935-2025

CHESTER, Vt. – Geraldine M. “Gerry” Noor, 89, died Feb. 26, 2025, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was born July 10, 1935, in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Roger C. and Mary (Costello) Drugg. She graduated from Black River High School, Class of 1953, and later from Becker College in Worcester, Mass.

She married George Noor in 1960, at her family home in Proctorsville, Vt.

Gerry worked at General Electric, Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital as a medical secretary, and in many local doctor’s offices in Springfield, before retiring from Ridgewood Associates after many years in the early 2000s.

Gerry and George enjoyed traveling, taking trips to Finland, Estonia, and Nova Scotia. She enjoyed knitting, cross stitching, was an avid reader, and took great pride in caring for the home that George built for them.

She is survived by her husband George.

She was predeceased by her parents, and by her brother John Drugg.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the charity of one’s choice.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.