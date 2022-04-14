George Robert Heath, 1935-2022

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Bob, 86, went to be with the love of his life on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Bob was born on Aug. 27, 1935, in Mansfield, Ohio, son of George Heath and Thelma Duane.

Bob married Joan Carrigan on Oct. 5, 1955, in Pennsylvania, which began their 68 years of marriage, until Joan passed last year.

Bob and Joan built and lived in their house in Owego, N.Y., then moved to Missouri for a short time, and then to North Springfield, Vt., where they spent the last 45 years together.

Bob was a father of five kids and a hard worker all his life. He was self-employed for many years hanging sheetrock, working long hours and many part time jobs along the way to provide for his family including working for Grand Union, driving truck, in machine shops, at sawmills, Idlenot Dairy, and VT Soapstone, until he started at Lovejoy Tool as a machinist where he worked until the day he retired. While there, he received an award for improving a grinding process!

In his spare time, Bob loved cutting firewood, gardening, camping, spending time with his cats (which he always spoiled), and having picnics with his family. He loved to be with his family for the holidays, especially playing cards all night long on New Year’s Eve, and just being with his wife.

Bob is survived by his son, Jerald “Jeff” Heath; three daughters, Virginia Orendorff, Judi-Lynn Corliss and her husband, Gene, and Sherry Rawson and her husband, Alan; two sisters; nine grandkids; 17 great-grandkids, and one great-great-grandchild.

He was predeceased by Joan, his love of 68 years, son James “Jim” Heath, and two sisters.

A graveside service will be held at Pinegrove Cemetery in North Springfield on April 23 at 1:30 p.m. where he will finally join his love for eternity.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.