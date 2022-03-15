George A. Bousquet Jr., 1935-2022 🇺🇸

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – George A. “Junie” Bousquet Jr. died unexpectedly and peacefully at home, with his wife by his side, on March 13, 2022. He was born in Barton, Vt. on March 19, 1935, the tenth child of Mary (Brooks) and George A. Bousquet.

He moved to Bellows Falls with his family in 1937 and grew up on the “New Terrace.” He attended St. Charles School and graduated from BFHS in 1954. An outstanding athlete, George was very proud to tell the story of how he, along with his lifelong friend Dick Whitcomb and Coach Hadley, marked out and worked the first practice area on the new athletic field. The area would soon become known as Hadley Field. Following high school, George would proudly serve in the USAF as part of the Strategic Air Command Base in Kansas before being transferred to England for three years, until his discharge in 1958. He then attended Burdett and enjoyed a life long career in banking services at the BF Trust Co., Indian Head Bank, and The Savings Bank of Walpole.

George was gifted with a remarkable sense of humor and quick wit. He could always be counted on to enliven any gathering of family and friends, of whom he had many.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary McDonald, to whom he was married on Nov. 27, 1965. As the youngest of ten children, he is also survived by his many nieces and nephews, whom he loved as if they were his own children. He was predeceased by his parents and his nine siblings – Irene, Maurice, Leo, Mary, Pete, Anita, Dick, Phil, and Claire.

Services will be on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the St. Charles Church, 31 Cherry St., Bellows Falls, VT, followed by a burial in the St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements are being made at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, VT.