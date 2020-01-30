General Federation of Women’s Clubs scholarship for women

REGION – The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Vermont announces the availability of scholarships for Vermont women, beyond the traditional college age, seeking to further their education or training or to upgrade their skills in preparation for advancing in the work place. Applicants must submit a specific plan for their education or training. Applications are due to Betty Haggerty, 16 Taylor St., Bellows Falls, VT 05101 by March 15.

The scholarship ranges from $500 to $1500. GFWC-VT has been awarding this financial aid, which is funded through contributions from the state federated clubs and from individuals, for 26 years.

The scholarship is named for Barbara Jean Barker, late of Poultney, who served as GFWC-VT president from 1992-1994 and who was instrumental in establishing the program. Women receiving the awards over the years have come from a wide range of towns in the state.

Applications for the scholarship can be obtained from Betty Haggerty, hubett@hotmail.com; Beverley Pallmerine, bpallmerine@myfairpoint.net; and Darlene Remy, remyslp@comcast.net. They are also available through federated woman’s clubs in several Vermont towns, and through Community College of Vermont sites around the state. The scholarships will be awarded at the state federation’s annual meeting in early May.