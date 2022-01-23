General Federation of Women’s Clubs announces scholarship for women

REGION – The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Vermont has announced scholarships for Vermont women who are beyond traditional high school to college age and seeking to further their education, training, or to develop their skills in preparation for entering into or advancing in the workplace. Applicants must submit a specific plan for their education or training. Applications are due by March 15 to Betty Haggerty, 16 Taylor St., Bellows Falls, VT. 05101

The scholarships range from $500 to $1500. GFWC-VT has been awarding this financial aid, which is funded through contributions from the state federated clubs and from individuals, for 28 years.

The scholarship is named after the late Barbara Jean Barker of Poultney, Vt. who served as GFWC-VT President from 1992-1994, and who was instrumental in establishing the program. The women receiving the awards over the years have come from a wide range of Vermont towns.

Applications for the scholarship can be obtained from Betty Haggerty, hubett@hotmail.com and Beverley Pallmerine, President, GFWC-VT, bpallmerine@gmail.com They are also available through federated woman’s clubs in several Vermont towns, and through Community College of VT and Vermont Technical College sites around the state. Furthermore, information is available through the VSAC booklet of financial aid. The scholarships will be awarded at the state federation’s annual meeting in the spring.