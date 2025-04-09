Genealogy presentation at Fletcher Memorial Library

LUDLOW, Vt. – Everyone has a family history, but only a handful of individuals have proven their connections to significant historical events, places, occupations, and individuals. You might have an ancestor who came over on the Mayflower, or fought in the Revolutionary War. Perhaps they were an innkeeper, or an indentured servant, a founder of a religious society, or an early settler of a colony or state. You may even be a descendant of kings and queens; you may be eligible to join a lineage society.

Join us at Fletcher Memorial Library for a presentation by Adam Boyce, on Saturday, May 3, at 11 a.m. Boyce, of West Windsor, Vt., has been a lifelong student of history, specifically genealogy. Through this talk, Boyce will share sources and general information to inspire others interested in researching and proving their connections with American and world history.

Fletcher Memorial Library programs are free and open to the public. The library is located at 88 Main Street, Ludlow, Vt. For more information, please call the library at 802-228-8921, or visit www.fmlnews.org.