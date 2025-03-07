Gene R. King, 1951-2025

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gene Raymond King, lovingly known as “Pop-Pop,” passed away in his daughter’s arms, on Feb. 22, 2025, at the age of 73, in their home in Springfield, Vt.

Born on June 16, 1951, Gene found joy in life’s simple pleasures. He cherished time spent with his children and grandchildren, treasuring every moment they shared. When he wasn’t with them, he could often be found relaxing and watching TV. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing, working in construction, and surrounding himself with those he loved.

Gene was predeceased by his parents Harold King Sr. and Barbara Anderson, as well as his former ex-wife Kathy King. He leaves behind his beloved children Cassandra, Corey, and Gene. His greatest joy came from being “Pop-Pop” to Izaiah, Ariella, Paisley, and Kathryn – his grandchildren, who meant the world to him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

May his memory bring comfort to all who knew him.