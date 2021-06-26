Gathering Spots Project funds arts education

Carol Lighthall (center) of the Okemo Valley Chamber presents Susan Balch (left) of the Fletcher Farm School for the Arts & Crafts a check for $1,600 to benefit the students of the Expeditionary School at Black River in Ludlow accepted by the Head of School Kendra Rickerby (right). Photo provided

LUDLOW, Vt. – As a result of the sponsorships from the recent Gathering Spots Project, which created designer artistic picnic tables for the village of Ludlow, funds were made available to establish a new local arts education program.

The Fletcher School for the Arts & Crafts was recently presented with a check for $1,600 to benefit Expeditionary School at Black River students in furthering their arts education with plans to create a new arts program.

The following chamber members are thanked for their artistic picnic table sponsorships, which helped to make this new local arts program possible: Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty Okemo, Engel & Völkers Okemo, Ludlow Rotary Club, Main+Mountain Bar & Motel, Pettigrew Inn, Tygart Mountain Sports, and William Raveis Vermont Properties.

The Gathering Spot Project committee members were also thanked for their support of the project: Susan Balch, Fletcher Farm School for the Arts & Crafts; Nick Miele, Ludlow Park & Rec; Scott Murphy, Ludlow Town Manager; Carol Lighthall, Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce; and Kendra Rickerby, Expeditionary School at Black River.

