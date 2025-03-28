“Gather” discussion at Whiting Library

CHESTER, Vt. – Whiting Library announces a series of events featuring the book “Gather” by Vermont author Kenneth Cadow. “Gather” is this year’s Vermont Reads book, a statewide, one-book, community reading program sponsored by Vermont Humanities.

Free copies of the book are available while supplies last at Whiting Library, 117 Main Street. A book discussion facilitated by Eric Bye from Vermont Humanities will be held on Thursday, April 3, at 6 p.m., at the library, to provide readers with an opportunity to share insights and connect with others.

“Gather” explores themes of community, resources, resilience, and a special dog, making it an ideal selection for meaningful discussions for adults and young adults. When readers finish the book, they’re encouraged to pass it on to someone else, or bring it back to the library so that it can continue to be shared.