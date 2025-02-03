“Gather” book discussion at Fletcher Memorial Library

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Memorial Library will host a Vermont Reads “Gather” book discussion on Monday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m., in the Community Room of the library. This discussion will be led by Suzanne Brown, a retired visiting assistant professor at Dartmouth College, who has led Vermont Humanities and New Hampshire Humanities Council book discussions for over 30 years.

“Gather,” written by Vermont author Kenneth Cadow, is a story about a resourceful teenager from rural Vermont who works hard to take care of his mother, who is trying to overcome her addiction to opioids. Copies of the book are available at Fletcher Memorial Library, Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, and Mount Holly Town Library, thanks to Vermont Humanities.

Join us on Feb. 10, at 6 p.m., to discuss “Gather” and its themes of rural life, resilience, class differences, addiction and recovery, housing and food insecurity, a deep relationship to the land, and the power of community.

This program is free and open to the public. Fletcher Memorial Library is located at 88 Main Street, Ludlow, Vt. Please call 802-228-8921, or visit www.fmlnews.org, for more information.