Gary E. Dunn, 1961-2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Gary E. Dunn of Bellows Falls, Vt. died on Sept. 19, 2022, at DHMC in Lebanon, N.H., with his daughters by his side.

Gary was born in Bellows Falls, Vt. on Feb. 24, 1961 to Homer E. Dunn and Ruth E. Dunn. He was the youngest of four.

His love for the outdoors was obvious, as well as his love for his family. He enjoyed fishing and hunting greatly. He was most at peace in nature.

Gary held various jobs over the years before becoming disabled due to back issues. Out of all of his jobs, he enjoyed pruning with his father most.

Gary was married to Paula Batchelder on July 11, 1981. She predeceased him on April 16, 2005. Together they had two daughters.

He was predeceased by his father on Dec. 30, 2015. He was also predeceased by two brothers, David in 1990, and Michael in 2000.

He is survived by his mother Ruth Dunn, his brother Homer and wife Andrea of Rockingham, Vt., and his daughters Heather Lacomb of a Westminster, Vt. and Sara Dunn of Weathersfield, Vt. He also is survived by his two greatest joys, his grandchildren Spencer and Makenzie Lacomb.

A Celebration of lLife with be announced at a later date.