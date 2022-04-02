Gallery offers Traditional Chinese Calligraphy class

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is offering a Traditional Chinese Calligraphy class with Jonathan Root on Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Learn the basics of Chinese calligraphy by focusing on the work of Ou Yang Zun, one of the great calligraphers of the Tang Dynasty. Attendees will learn the basics of character development, stroke order, and structural integrity.

Calligraphy is a meditative practice, which focuses the spirit into the brush, each stroke reflecting the writer’s state of mind.

Jonathan Root grew up in Chester, Vt. He learned calligraphy in China, where he lived for two years. He has been practicing and studying calligraphy for six years and currently lives in Chester. Interested parties can see samples of his work in the Open Wall Room.

Attendees are to bring their own brushes. Ink, paperweight, and felt mat will be provided. Separate costs for members and nonmembers. Register by Wednesday, April 20 to attend. For more information, call 802-885-7111 or visit the webpage at www.galleryvault.org. Gallery is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Handicap accessible. Masks required.