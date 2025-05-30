Gallery at the VAULT Open Wall show

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is proud to present a new, wonderfully eclectic Open Wall show, “Treasures of the Earth.” This show includes beautiful paintings, photographs, mixed media, wood sculpture, oil on found wood, pottery, quilting, jewelry, and linoleum prints. We are amazed at the talent of our neighbors and friends around Springfield. Thank you to all the participants. The works will be on display until July 16.

Open Wall is a nonjuried show for any artists living in a 30-mile radius of Springfield.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street, Springfield, and is open Wednesday-Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, stop by the gallery, call 802-885-7111, or visit www.galleryvault.org, Facebook, and Instagram. Gallery at the VAULT is accessible.