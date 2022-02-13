Gail W. Woods, 1948-2022

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – On Jan. 31, 2022 Gail Wanda Parker Woods lost her courageous battle to Alzheimer’s at the young age of 73. She passed peacefully while at home, surrounded by her family.

Gail was born on Nov. 26, 1948 in Springfield, Vt. to Doris Wendell and Thomas Sheehan. She was raised by Richard and Mable Parker in Proctorsville, Vt. She attended grade school in Proctorsville and graduated from Chester High in 1966.

Gail spent her early working life doing clerical work and as a bank teller. She also worked for a time for the Acousti-Phase stereo speaker company and finally as the Comptroller for the Windham Foundation.

She enjoyed sewing, baking, genealogy, puzzles, snowmobiling, and touring the country in her travel trailer. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gail lived a full life and was an avid member of her community, spending a lot of time at the historical society, working in the cemeteries, and was one of the early pioneers in snowmobiling and the local Snow Fleas. She was also the treasurer for VAST and was awarded their lifetime achievement award in 2008.

She is survived by: her husband of 55 years, Leon (Woodie) Woods, and her son Richard Woods and his wife Kristina; her grandchildren, Tristin Woods, Whitney McDonough and her husband Alex, Madeline Woods and her fiancé Joe Moore, and Joshua Woods; her great-grandchildren, Miya Gracia, Gregory Bachison, Avery Bushee, Keoni McDonough, Kane McDonough and Mason Moore; her brother Peter Sheehan and his wife Susan, her sister Paula (Sheehan) Johnson and her husband Greg, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Gail’s memory to the Cavendish Green Mountain Snow Fleas, P.O. Box 139, Proctorsville, VT 05153, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue Floor 17, Chicago IL, 60601.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.