F&W’s 2022 Conservation Camp registration now open

MONTPELIER, Vt. – This summer, Vermont’s Fish and Wildlife Department is once again offering their Green Mountain Conservation Camps for children ages 12 – 14 who wish to learn about Vermont’s wildlife and develop their outdoor skills.

The one-week camps are held at Lake Bomoseen in Castleton and Buck Lake in Woodbury. Campers will participate in hands-on learning about fish and wildlife conservation, ecology, forestry, orienteering, safe firearm and archery techniques, swimming, canoeing, fishing, and more. Natural resource professionals will come to the camp to share information on their programs and take campers out for field activities.

“Whether kids come alone or with friends, they are guaranteed to meet new people and form new bonds while experiencing Vermont’s natural resources to the fullest,” said Fish and Wildlife Education Coordinator Alison Thomas. “An important take-away message and common theme during the week is that conserving and managing habitat will help ensure Vermont will have fish and wildlife in the future.

“We would love to have all the advanced sessions filled for girls who have already attended a basic session,” added Thomas. “Advanced sessions are for campers who have completed a basic session the summer before and who are 16-years-old or younger. Advanced sessions include more in-depth activities about backpacking, camping, natural resources, and unique hunting and fishing techniques.”

Conservation Camps will open June 19 and continue until Aug. 19. Tuition will cover food, lodging, and equipment.

Applications and information are available at www.vtfishandwildlife.com. Details about Covid-19 protocols will be communicated via the department’s website as they become clear.

The 2022 Conservation Camps are subject to last minute changes based on guidance from the Vermont Health Department and the Governor’s orders regarding Covid-19. This could include, and is not limited to, reducing the number of sessions held, reducing the number of students in each session, or canceling the program for 2022. For more information, contact FWGMCC@vermont.gov or call 802-522-2925.