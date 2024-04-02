FWN: Beware of eclipse scams

REGION – April 8 provides northern New England with a rare treat as the “path of totality” for a solar eclipse will pass over the region. Eclipses are not scams, but they offer more opportunities for scams. Safe viewing of the eclipse requires the use of glasses that allow viewing, but block the intense light from the sun. One very likely scam could have a financial and health impact: the sale of counterfeit and copycat viewing glasses that do not block solar light, and could cause blindness.

The vast majority of solar glasses for viewing the eclipse meet international safety standards, but criminals are inserting the tainted goods into the marketplace. They appear on websites, social media, email, and even through legitimate vendors or online auction sites such as eBay. As with other products available on the internet, or even in brick-and-mortar stores, look for some basic indicators that all may not be as it seems. Be wary of products available from unknown manufacturers or sellers. If you don’t recognize the name, don’t take a chance. When shopping online, don’t trust product reviews. They are too easy to falsify. Instead, turn to reputable sources of information such as the Better Business Bureau, Consumer Reports, or the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Another excellent resource can be found online at www.consumerworld.com.

Look for misspellings or poor grammar in product descriptions and promotional statements. Reputable companies have their literature proofread before publication.

Examine the packaging and look for quality issues when making purchases in a retail or discount store, or from a website. Know the product return policy before buying.

Be sure that there is contact information on the packaging to allow you to connect with the manufacturer if you encounter an issue.

If obtaining a free item, don’t assume that it is safe. Look for evidence. Many civic and religious organizations are distributing free solar eclipse viewing glasses. The fact that the organization has good intentions does not protect it from being a victim of criminals.

If you discover that you have received a counterfeit or copycat product, report it. Your report may save others from loss or injury. You may report them to the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov, New Hampshire Consumer Fraud Protection at www.doj.nh.gov/consumer or 888-468-4454, or the Vermont Consumer Assistance Program at ago.vermont.gov/cap or 800-649-2424.

Counterfeit and copycat products are scams. In some cases, they result in loss of the money paid to criminals, but far too often they can be harmful or cause death. Ask yourself, “Is buying and using a cheap, dangerous pair of ‘protective’ glasses worth losing my eyesight?”

While millions will be able to witness the eclipse from their homes, others living outside the “path of totality” will be traveling to the places where viewing will be best. If you are contemplating the trip, beware of a scam that could ruin your journey. Lodging in some areas may either be premium priced, or even unavailable. This situation is not unique to the eclipse, and is repeated whenever there is an in-demand event occurring in a community or area. Criminals are keenly aware of the scarcity, and seek to take advantage by offering opportunities for “deeply discounted” rooms or homes. The deals may appear on legitimate websites such as Vrbo or AirBnB, in social media posts, and even well-designed websites. Save yourself from potential financial loss and disappointment. Verify any reservations before making payment and pay by credit card. Legitimate reservation and booking sites will not accept gift cards, money orders, or cryptocurrency, and don’t transfer money using Zelle or Venmo.

If you have any questions or comments, email them to egreenblott@aarp.org.

Elliott Greenblott is a retired educator and coordinator of the AARP Vermont Fraud Watch Network. He hosts a CATV program, “Mr. Scammer,” produced and distributed by GNAT-TV in Sunderland, Vt., www.gnat-tv.org.