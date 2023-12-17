Fundraising to help nonprofit groups in Weston

WESTON, Vt. – After the catastrophic July 10 flood, a fundraising effort through a GoFundMe site was set up to help nonprofit organizations in Weston, Vt., raise money to assist their clean up and recovery efforts. The effort was sponsored by The Friends of the Weston Community, a nonprofit, volunteer organization founded in 2021 to support projects and programs that benefit the Weston Community.

The GoFundMe fundraising effort raised $16,000, to be disbursed as follows: $2,900 each to the Weston Volunteer Fire Department, the Weston Community Association that owns the Playhouse and museums, The Little School, the Weston Recreation Center, and New Thought Vermont; and $1,500 to Just Neighbors, to install a new water heater for a Weston family that suffered flood damage. Other nonprofits in town (including the Weston Theater Company, Farrar Park Association, and the Wilder Memorial Library) asked not to be considered for these funds, because they either had minimal damage and/or because they have been able to embark on their own fundraising efforts, and in their own way wanted to support the other organizations.

The Friends of the Weston Community is grateful to all of the donors who helped these vital organizations in Weston.