Fundraising dinner for Grenier family

BELMONT, Vt. – Colfax Lodge No. 21, IOOF, will be joined by several other local groups to offer a spaghetti and meatball dinner on Saturday, April 30 at 5 p.m. at the hall in Belmont. Take out meals will be available starting at 4:30 p.m. This is an opportunity to support the Grenier family as Mrs. Grenier has started some medical treatments.

The food has been donated by members of local organizations and area grocery stores. The meal will include salad, bread, and a dessert with a suggested donation. You certainly may contribute any amount to help the family.

Please contact Dennis at 802-259-2460 or ddevereux@vermontel.net with any questions.