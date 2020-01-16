Funding for organizations that support career pathways for women

REGION – Funding is now available from the Vermont Women’s Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation for programs that support viable career pathways and career prospects for Vermont women and girls.

The Vermont Women’s Fund was established in 1994 as an enduring resource to support women and girls in the state. A council of women from around Vermont advises the fund and participates in its grant-making and leadership work, including the work of its partnership with the Vermont Commission on Women and Vermont Works for Women – Change The Story – an initiative seeking to fast-track women’s economic security in Vermont.

To achieve a deep and strategic impact, the Vermont Women’s Fund will continue to focus its grant-making on an area highlighted by the research of Change The Story: women and girls on the pathway to viable careers. There are significant funding gaps in this area, and the Women’s Fund believes it is uniquely positioned to make a difference.

The 2020 competitive grant program will award grants of up to $10,000 to support programs seeking funding to pilot a model, demonstrate effectiveness, or expand program delivery. Nonprofits may apply online; applications will be accepted through Feb. 21, 2020 at 5 p.m. Visit www.vermontcf.org/VWFGrantmaking to learn more.