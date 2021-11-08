Friends of Rockingham Library cash raffle

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Friends of the Rockingham Library are sponsoring their 12th annual raffle with one chance to win $500 cash and two chances to win $100. The raffle is the Friends’ major fundraiser this year. Proceeds will be used to support library programs for children, teens, and adults, along with museum passes, equipment and services such as online research resources, eBooks and audiobooks. The three lucky winners will be notified Dec. 13.

Raffle contestants can purchase tickets one of three ways. Visit Village Square Booksellers at 35 The Square in Bellows Falls, stop by the library’s front desk, or purchase tickets online at www.rockinghamlibrary.org/folraffle. For more information, call the library 802-463-4270.