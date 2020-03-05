Friends of Rockingham Library annual meeting

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The annual meeting of the Friends’ of the Rockingham Library will review 2019’s accomplishments and gear up to help fund another year of library programs and activities Monday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rockingham Library. The public is invited to attend. Last year, the organization raised over $7,000 while hosting Preview Night for the April Book Sale; May Plant Sale; Debbi Wetzel’s Painting Class; Welcome Center Refreshment Break Fundraiser in Guilford; Across the Universe Music Concert; and December Holiday Party and Fundraiser.

Funds raised by the Friends help bring Vermont Humanities Council programs and other programs to the library. Funds were also used to provide passes to VINS Nature Center and the Cheshire Children’s Museum. Items purchased include meeting room folding tables, supplies for Youth Department events, signs for the annual book sale and plant sale, and assisted listening devices for programs. The Friends look forward another year of providing a wide variety of programs and resources for all library patrons.

Not a Friend yet? Consider joining. There are a few member levels to choose from including family and benefactor. Members of the Friends’ feel great about supporting the library’s programs and resources. They have opportunities to fundraise with a welcoming, energetic, and creative group of volunteers, library staff, and patrons.

Friends get first access to the April Book Sale the night before it opens for the general public. Those members who donate at the sponsor level receive a library tote bag – perfect for filling up at the Book Sale Preview Night.

The Friends welcome new ideas and input. Volunteers and attendees are needed for the Book Sale Preview Night Friday, April 3, from 5-8 p.m.; the Plant Sale May 16; and the Vermont Welcome Center hosting in August.

For more information, attend the Friends’ Annual Meeting March 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the library, follow us on Facebook at Friends of the Rockingham Library, and visit us online at www.rockinghamlibrary.org/about-the-friends.