Free healthy meals for all kids

LUDLOW, Vt. – As schools close for the summer, the school meals many children rely on also come to an end. Thanks to the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), however, learning and good nutrition do not stop when the school doors close. Two Rivers Supervisory is sponsoring a summer meals site this year, and all children and teens up to 18 are invited to get the healthy food they need to stay active and have fun all summer long.

Similar to school programs, the SFSP follows USDA guidelines to ensure that the food served is nutritious and delicious. Each lunch includes a fruit or veggie, protein, grain, and milk, and is appropriate for all ages. Families can ask to see weekly menus so they can plan ahead.

Eligibility for free or reduced school lunch is not required, and there is no paperwork to fill out. Meals are free and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), age, or disability. Children can even reside in a neighboring town or be a visitor to the area.

Meals are provided on a first come, first served basis from June 27 through Aug. 12 – there will be no meal service on Monday, July 4. Breakfast and lunch will be available at Chester-Andover Elementary School and Ludlow Elementary School from 8:15–8:45 a.m. for breakfast and 12:15–12:45 p.m. for lunch. Lunch will be available at Green Mountain High School from 12:15–12:45 p.m. Please contact Andy Levesque at 802-875-4280 to request meals or make special arrangement for food or pickup.

For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, visit the Vermont Agency of Education Summer Food Service or USDA Summer Food Service Program websites. To locate meal sites dial 2-1-1, text “Summer Meals” to 914-342-7744, or visit the Meals for Kids Site Finder on the USDA website. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.