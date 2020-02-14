Free community lunch Wednesday, Feb. 19

LUDLOW, Vt. – Cedar Hill Continuing Care Community will offer a free lunch and presentation about their facility Wednesday, Feb. 19 at noon at the Black River Valley Senior Center, 10 High St. in Ludlow. Cedar Hill, located in Windsor, offers a continuum of care which include independent living, assisted living, short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing care, state-of-the-art memory care and Alzheimer’s care, respite care, and comfortable, dignified end-of-life care.

Reservations are required. Please call the senior center at 802-228-7421 or stop by to register. Please let us know if you need a ride.