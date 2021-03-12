Free community Easter Dinner

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, April 3, from 1-3 p.m., the Ludlow Fire Department and Black River Good Neighbor Services will provide a takeout Easter Dinner. Included in the meal are ham, potatoes, gravy, corn, roll, and pie. Meals are reservation-only by calling Angela at 802-356-3823.

The event is an outreach program of Black River Good Neighbor Services Food Shelf entitled “Our Community Cares,” which was established for individuals and families to enjoy a free, nutritious meal within a warm, welcoming community setting. While this year has been very different in that no onsite meals could take place, the Ludlow Fire Department graciously offered to join forces with Black River Good Neighbor Services Food Shelf to provide a takeout meal.

A maximum of 125 meals will be provided, so reserve early, as this is certain to be a sellout event. The Ludlow Fire Department is located at 67 Pond St. in Ludlow.