Free Cavendish disaster information magnets

CAVENDISH, Vt. – To help people who live, work and/or visit Cavendish (including Proctorsville) in the event of a disaster like this summer’s floods, Cavendish Connects has purchased “Cavendish Disaster Information” magnets. These provide the following information: location of town shelter; where to go for current info, town office contact, a reminder to call 911 in an emergency, and how to register for VT Alert. These can be placed on refrigerator doors or other magnetic surfaces. This is particularly important if you have rentals (short or long term); employees; children that could be home alone; and/or have visitors.

The free magnets can be obtained at one of the following locations:

Cavendish Post Office, 7:30-9:30 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.

Cavendish Fire Dept, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cavendish Town Office, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 (closed from 12-1 p.m.).

Cavendish Library (Proctorsville), Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Proctorsville Fire Dept., Tuesday evenings, 6-8 p.m.

If you are unable to pick up magnets and need to make other arrangements, email cavendishconnects@gmail.com, or call 802-226-7807.

Thank you to Stacia Spaulding for her assistance, and to the supporters of Cavendish Connects for making this possible.