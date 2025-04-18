Free car seat safety check at Benson’s Chevrolet

LUDLOW, Vt. – Benson’s Chevrolet, your trusted local dealership since 1931, is proud to sponsor a free child car seat safety check event. We understand that your family’s safety is your top priority, and we want to help ensure your little ones are riding as safely as possible.

Join us on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Benson’s Chevrolet Service Lanes, in Ludlow.

Our trained technicians will meticulously check your child’s car seat for proper installation and ensure it meets safety standards. While you wait, our service team will also check and adjust your tire pressure for optimal safety and performance.

Enjoy a freshly cooked hot dog or hamburger on us. It’s our way of saying thank you for being a part of the Benson’s Chevrolet family. We’re proud to serve the Ludlow community, and are committed to keeping our roads safe for everyone.

No appointment is necessary. Simply drive into our service lanes and we’ll take care of the rest.

We know how important it is to get car seat installation right, and we are happy to provide this free service. We’ve been your local Chevrolet dealer since 1931, and are proud to continue to serve our local communities.

We look forward to seeing you there.