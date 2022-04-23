Freda B. Howe, 1935-2021

LUDLOW, Vt. – Freda B. Howe, 86, of Ludlow, Vt., and former Rutland and Brandon, Vt. resident, died Aug. 12, 2021 at The Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. She was born March 12, 1935 in Potsdam, N.Y., daughter of Frances Laraby and Freeman Webster.

Freda married Harold LaComb, and the couple had two daughters before divorcing. Freda married Gene P. Scott, the love of her life, and they had a son. Gene passed away in January of 1978. Freda married three more times.

Freda was a short order cook for several restaurants in the Potsdam area and worked many factory jobs before becoming a bookkeeper at several companies. Freda was President of the Ladies Auxiliary at the American Legion in Brandon Post #55, and her service carried over to Rutland Post #31. Freda loved to dance and travel to Vegas and the Caribbean with her gal pals.

Freda suffered a stroke during her marriage of 21 years to Leslie Howe, who predeceased her in February of 2021. Surviving are her children, Linda (Larry) Goodrich of Puyallup, Wash.; Gloria (Tom) Abelgore of Fulton, N.Y.; and Daniel (Suzanne) Scott of Springfield, Vt.; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Freda is also survived by her sister, Evelyn Johnston of Potsdam, N.Y., and several nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held on April 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. A burial will follow at the Oakland Cemetery. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate.

The family wishes to thank all the dedicated healthcare staff at The Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow for her excellent care.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.