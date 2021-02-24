Fred and Mee Yin Morrison celebrate 50th anniversary

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Congratulations to Fred and Mee Yin Morrison of Bellows Falls, Vt. who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary recently. They first met in Malaysia while Fred worked for the Peace Corps. After Mee Yin finished her abroad nursing school in England, they married Feb. 20, 1971 in the small town of Saxtons River.

Residing in South Royalton, Mee Yin started her career as a nurse at Dartmouth Hitchcock while Fred taught at South Royalton School. Still in their youth, they spent time living in the Virgin Islands before returning to the States. They moved to Bethel and began their family, having a son named Mark and a daughter named Hsiao Yen.

It would be two more moves before they settle in the village of Bellows Falls and continued their journey together with their children. Through their lifetime together, they have found love and friendship with many people of many cultures and heritages. May they continue their lives in peace and prosperity.

Love Mark Morrison and Dr. Hsiao Yen Meek and friends from all over the world.