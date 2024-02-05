Fraud and identity theft prevention at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m., join us at the Springfield Town Library for a highly informative event focused on fraud prevention and identity theft. This session will focus on identifying the similarities and differences between identity theft and identity fraud. Cheyenne, a representative from M&T Bank, will discuss ways to identify, avoid, and protect ourselves against fraudsters and scams, and learn about some tools and resources we have to better protect ourselves and our information in future events.

You can benefit from M&T’s no-cost financial wellness workshops and M&T’s Financial Education Center, where you can access information on various topics such as budgeting, credit management, building wealth and retirement, and more. It’s like having the expertise and knowledge of an M&T banker wherever you go.

Visit the library’s calendar of events to sign up at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.