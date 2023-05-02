Frank E. Fransworth, 1948-2023

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Frank E. Farnsworth, 74, of Saxtons River, Vt., passed away peacefully on April 26, surrounded by family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Frank was born July 15, 1948, to Edna (Dumas) and Ralph “Bronc” Farnsworth in Claremont, N.H.

Frank’s lifelong love of animals and helping others started early, and provided many stories and memories that will live on and be cherished by all that knew him.

On Jan. 1, 1966, he married Charl

ene M. Bain of Bellows Falls, and they built a life of hard work and adventures with their daughters Tresa Williams of Westminster West, Vt., Bernadette Barr of Warwick, R.I., and Heather Gregory (Jamie) of Grafton, Vt.

Frank left behind his wife, daughters, and grandchildren Kristine Williams, Amanda Wilcox, Kayla Joyner, Mario Farnsworth, Fernando Meo, Taylor Gregory, and Lucas Gregory, as well as many great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and grandson Ryan Williams, as well as two of his favorite people, his aunt Phyllis and “brother” John Morse.

Visitation will take place on Friday, May 5, from 5-6 p.m., with a service starting at 6 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls. Burial will take place at a later time in Saxtons River.