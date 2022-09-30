Francophone dinner and silent auction at GMUHS

CHESTER, Vt. – Friends of the GMUHS French Travel Cohort are invited to a Francophone dinner and silent auction to take place Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in the GMUHS cafeteria. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m.

A dinner buffet will begin at 6:30 p.m., with Chef Andy serving tourtiere and market vegetables.

The GMUHS French Travel Cohort would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the area artisans and businesses who contributed to the event. To RSVP, email Liz Filskov at Elizabeth.filskov@trsu.org.