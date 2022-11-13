Fourth Planning Commission Community Workshop in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – Chester’s Planning Commission will host its fourth and final workshops upstairs in the Chester Town Hall on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., as well on Zoom.

This workshop for Chester’s ongoing Bylaw Modernization project will involve a panel discussion with realtors and builders to get their perspectives on the housing situation and to help shape the ongoing bylaw reform effort.

There has been a lot in the press recently about the housing crisis; prices are way up and supply is way down. Employers have a hard time recruiting new employees, in part, due to a lack of housing. Short-term rentals take long-term rentals off the market. We want to hear from realtors about their experience on these important issues. Key questions include: Who is buying properties now? Are locals able to find a home? What types of homes are not available that people are looking for?

We also want to hear from developers about how zoning regulations are working for them and what challenges they pose. As the Planning Commission considers modernizing Chester’s bylaws, specifically for the benefit of streamlining the permitting process for housing, it is important to understand from builders and developers what they might recommend.

Chester residents, please plan on attending. Your ideas and feedback are important as we work to keep Chester a happy, healthy, and thriving community.

The Zoom link for anyone who prefers to attend remotely is www.us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359.