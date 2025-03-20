FOSTL to hold Annual Meeting, welcome guest speaker Meagan Frappiea

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Friends of the Springfield Town Library (FOSTL) will host its Annual Meeting on April 2, at 6:30 p.m., in the Flinn Room of the Springfield Town Library. This event is open to the public, and we invite the community to join us for a special evening.

Following the meeting, FOSTL is thrilled to welcome Meagan Frappiea as our guest speaker. A former fourth grade student of Pat Graves, Frappiea went on to graduate from Springfield High School before pursuing film production at Keene State College. She began her career working for Florentine Films, the renowned production company led by Ken Burns.

In 2013, Frappiea and her husband founded Slate Roof Films, a company dedicated to creating documentaries and videos for hire. Their work has earned recognition, including the Best New Hampshire Feature Documentary award at the New Hampshire Film Festival this past year.

Frappiea will share insights about her work, including the documentary she and her husband produced about an intriguing urban legend in Springfield, Vt. – the story of Springfield being on Hitler’s bombing list during World War II. Additionally, she will discuss another project, “Sara’s Circus,” a film produced by Slate Roof Films.

This event promises to be an engaging and informative evening, offering both historical intrigue and a peek into the world of documentary filmmaking. We encourage all community members to attend and learn more about Frappiea’s exciting work in the film industry.