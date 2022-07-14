FOSTL Book Sale

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Friends of the Springfield Town Library (FOSTL) is having their annual book sale on July 22 and 23 at the Armory on Fairground Rd., Springfield, Vt. There will be a vast array of books sorted by categories and, in many cases, by alphabetical order. There are many books on the “Special Table” for which the price can be negotiable.

Friday, July 22, the sale will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, the sale will be from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. At 1 p.m. on Saturday you can purchase a bag and fill it with as many items as that bag will hold.