FOSTL accepting book sale donations

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Friends of Springfield Town Library (FOSTL) will accept book sale donations on Saturday, May 17, at the library. FOSTL members will be in the Flinn Room from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Please note that only the following items in great condition will be accepted at the library. Members will review donations before accepting them. Acceptable items include all genres of fiction except paperback romances. Nonfiction donations are limited to biographies, history, and animals. All children’s books in great condition will be accepted. Preference is for picture books and chapter books. Please do not bring any media; no DVDs or CDs, etc.

Why is there a review process? FOSTL are only able to use the front rooms of the Springfield Armory. Therefore, space is very limited. Thank you for your understanding.

The book sale will be on Saturday, May 31, at the armory, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Thank you for your support.