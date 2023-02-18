Forum on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the judiciary

REGION – There will be an upcoming community forum hosted by the Vermont Judiciary Commission on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Members of the community are invited to this forum to provide comments about the diversity, equity, and inclusion practices of the judiciary.

This forum will take place on Thursday, March 9, from 4-5 p.m. at the Windsor County Courthouse, 82 Railroad Row, White River Junction, Vt.

There will be a remote option via Webex. For more information go to our website at www.bit.ly/3kcwtWQ?r+qr.