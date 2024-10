LUDLOW, Vt. – Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) President George Thomson (left), and Kevin Barnes (right), with guest speaker Leandro Pedrosa (center), a 2006 Rotary exchange student from Brazil who spent his exchange year in Thailand. Pedrosa spoke to the club about how Rotary changed the course of his life. Ludlow Rotary actively sponsors the international youth exchange program in an effort to promote world peace and understanding.