REGION – On Tuesday, May 30, at 6 p.m., Join Cheryl Joy Lipton on Zoom for a discussion about forests and health.

Lipton will discuss current Vermont legislation and its relation to the health of forests, and of people.

The Affordable Heating Act strives for Vermonters to pursue cleaner energy options. The Telephone Gap Integrated Resource Project offers multiple resource management to implement the forest plan across a large landscape area. How can we all work together?

Cheryl Joy Lipton is an ecologist, landscape designer, and sustainable living consultant in Chester. She specializes in native plants and invasive non-natives, served on the Chester Planning Commission, and is a founding leader of Mountain Valley Climate Action 350VT, the new nonprofit organization Chester Community Greenhouse and Gardens, and Victory Gardening in the 21st Century, an online support group. This event is free and open to the public. Contact the library at 802-885-3108 if you have any questions or need help signing up.