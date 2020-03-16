Food shelf modifies operations for the crisis

LUDLOW, Vt. – Because of the rapidly changing situation with respect to COVID-19, the Black River Good Neighbor Services’ food shelf and assistance programs are changing some procedures to assure the safety of our staff and of those who visit us for help.

As of Monday, March 16, and continuing until this crisis winds down, all requests for assistance must be made by telephone. Our thrift stores will be closed during this time. Please call 802-228-3663 and talk to Audrey or Krey. They will make an appointment for you to come in and pick up food or other assistance.

Black River Good Neighbor Services remains committed to our primary mission – serving the community in times of need. The current set of circumstances is unprecedented and we are trying to evolve along with everyone else. Please be assured that we will continue to operate, just with a slightly different procedure.