SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us for the Food for Life vegan potluck on Sunday, April 23, from 3:30 -5:30 p.m. at the Huber building, 80 Main Street in Springfield, Vt. We gather monthly to share good food and socialize. Why a potluck? It is a good way to connect with people and build a sense of community. Why vegan? Everybody can eat plant-based food, but people who don’t eat animal products don’t find much they can eat at regular potlucks. Eating just plants cuts out cholesterol, reduces saturated fats, and increases intake of fiber and a wide range of nutrients, so it is healthier for us overall. It is also healthier for the planet. Growing plants for food reduces production of methane – a greenhouse gas that is much more powerful than carbon dioxide –, and uses less open land and fewer fossil fuels than raising plants to feed animals to feed people. You don’t have to be vegan to enjoy these potlucks. Just bring something to share that has only plant and mineral ingredients, and enjoy the interesting and delicious foods that are the hallmark of these potlucks.