FOLA suspends movie operations due to COVID-19

LUDLOW, Vt. – The FOLA Board of Directors has decided to suspend all audience-based activities through May 17. This will mean that the movies scheduled during that time framework will either be canceled or rescheduled, depending on the status of the coronavirus spread and recovery progress.

Scott Stearns, FOLA’s chairman, said, “We made this decision in the interest of protecting the many area folks who normally attend our movies.” He noted that recent decisions by Gov. Scott regarding the virus played a major role in the decision.

FOLA will determine whether the suspended programs will be canceled or rescheduled. Stearns noted that much of this decision would depend on the future spread of the virus and its subsequent control.

He added, “If the situation improves earlier than May 17, FOLA will do all it can to renew the movie schedule.”