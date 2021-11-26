FOLA donates $7,000 to Ludlow for auditorium upgrade

LUDLOW, Vt. – FOLA has donated $7,000 to the town of Ludlow to help underwrite the costs of a major video and audio upgrades in the Heald Auditorium and Barton Conference Room.

The upgrades will provide the town with a user-friendly control facility to manage audio levels in the auditorium, add up-to-date video equipment for streaming and enhanced camera management, and provide the town with the full capability of remote access to town meetings for both residents and video recorders.

This project will be implemented by Boston Soundworks after extensive study by the town, FOLA, and Okemo Valley TV.