FML Nonprofit Spotlight: Friends of the Library

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Memorial Library (FML) gets by with a lot of help from our Friends.

Oct. 20-26 is the 19th annual National Friends of Libraries Week, and it’s the perfect opportunity for the staff and trustees of Fletcher Memorial Library to give our friends a big shout out for all they do to make a positive impact on us every single day.

The Friends of the Fletcher Memorial Library group supports the library by increasing public awareness, and encourage the use of the library, its services, and resources. Our Friends also provide financial support by assisting to purchase “passes” to many Vermont parks and historic sites, such as Billings Farm and Museum, Vermont Institute of Natural Science, and Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home. These funds are raised with a membership campaign and an annual August book sale.

But money isn’t the only thing the Friends contribute – the Friends also offer community programs throughout the year, and quarterly Friends of the Library book discussions. The Friends’ most important function is to assist in getting the word out about the wonderful services Fletcher Memorial Library provides.

We know the Friends are always looking for new members and volunteers. They have so much fun while working to make our community better. Joining is easy – visit www.fmlnews.org, email us at friendsfml17@gmail.com, or give the library a call at 802-228-8921.

Joining the Friends of the Library is a terrific way to make new friends of your own, give back to our community, and make the library even better.

If you are a member of a nonprofit organization that serves Ludlow and/or the surrounding communities and would like to be “in the spotlight,” please contact us at Fletcher Memorial Library, 88 Main Street, Ludlow, Vt., or call to 802-228-8921. The nonprofit spotlight includes the opportunity to fill the library display case with information regarding your organization, as well as shout-outs on social media, and a press release.