Flowers return to the footbridge

LUDLOW, Vt. – Volunteers of Ludlow Streetscapes are excited to return blooms to the Andover Street Footbridge this summer season. Last year, in lieu of plantings on the footbridge, which was closed for repair, wire hayracks were installed on Depot Street Bridge along the non-pedestrian side of the bridge.

A fundraising campaign was launched in early March to raise funds for the footbridge but unfortunately efforts were hampered with the onset of COVID-19. Even as our primary focus remained on health and wellness for our community, we continued to plan our beautification project knowing it would bring a sense of tradition and normalcy to a situation which has had such an impact on so many. Keeping within our means, we were able to install two wire hayracks to the footbridge. Although the scope of what we planned was not fully accomplished this year, we look forward to building on what we have done.

We were also very pleased to work with the town and village of Ludlow regarding our installation date to enable the lampposts along Main Street to be fitted with banners of the BRHS 2020 graduates. What a wonderful sight they made along the Main Street corridor especially during the graduation parade. We want to thank the town and village of Ludlow for their continued support along with Martin Bemis of Jamaica Gardens for working with us.

Our mission is to make Ludlow a more attractive place to live, work, and play. With the many uncertainties we have faced these past months and with the knowledge that we will continue to move forward, we hope our contributions to the community brings comfort and pride. As we endeavor to continue our projects, we welcome your support. If you would like to volunteer with our organization or have ideas to help us fundraise for our beautification efforts, please -mail current president Patty Greenwood at plgreenie@outlook.com.

As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, all contributions are tax-deductible and can be mailed to Ludlow Streetscapes Inc., P.O. Box 364, Ludlow, VT 05149.