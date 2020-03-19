LUDLOW, Vt. – “Flowers for the Footbridge” is the latest campaign for volunteers of Ludlow Streetscapes as we anticipate the upcoming mud season and spring forward to summer.

Last year, in lieu of plantings on the Andover Street Foot Bridge, which was closed for repair, wire hayracks were installed on Depot Street Bridge along the non-pedestrian side of the bridge. The joy of seeing the footbridge reopened was dampened with the news that prior to the renovations, vandals had destroyed the boxes so they were not salvageable to reinstall once repairs were completed.

The wonderful comments we received for the extension of our work to Depot Street make us hesitate to abandon the Depot Bridge and encourage us to fundraise to keep those installations in place and purchase new hayracks for the footbridge. As we plan for our summer installations, we ask the community to voice their support of more flowers this summer by donating to our beautification efforts.

As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, all contributions are tax-deductible and can be mailed to Ludlow Streetscapes Inc., P.O. Box 364, Ludlow, VT 05149.

We appreciate the cooperation we have received from the town and village of Ludlow, whose efforts make it possible for us to continue our projects. We would also like to thank the businesses whose past support this fall is helping our mission to make Ludlow a more attractive place to live, work, and play: William Raveis Vermont Properties, Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates, Brewfest Beverage Co., Riverside Pet Hospital, and the Pettigrew Inn.

If you would like to volunteer with our organization or have ideas to help us fundraise for our beautification efforts, please email current president Patty Greenwood at plgreenie@outlook.com.

We look forward to bringing a pop of color to the community this summer and with your assistance can make it Ludlow’s best.