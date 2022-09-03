Florence Gomez remembered at Springfield Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The family of Florence Gomez placed a memorial plaque this summer on the sidewalk going up to Springfield Hospital in recognition of Mrs. Gomez’s support for the “Pathway to Health.” During Springfield Hospital’s 2012-2013 Annual Campaign, funds were raised to construct a pedestrian walkway from the intersection of Park Street and Ridgewood Road up to the main entrance of Springfield Hospital. Mrs. Gomez, who passed away at the age of 91 in July of 2021, had been an advocate for this project for several years, and at the time of the unveiling of the new sidewalk in 2013, she was invited to cut the ribbon at the ceremony.

Mrs. Gomez’s plaque is placed halfway up the hospital hill, near some flowers and a sitting bench. Mrs. Gomez’s son Mark, who spoke to the dedication, said, “Our family is proud of mom’s commitment to Springfield Hospital and this

sidewalk, which was her passion for many years. Mom loved flowers and helping people. This seemed like an appropriate tribute to her.”

“On behalf of the staff, patients, and community members, we thank the Gomez family for placing this memorial plaque to remind us of her efforts to make walking up hospital hill a more pleasant and safe experience,” says Bob Adcock, CEO of Springfield Hospital.